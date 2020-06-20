Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after buying an additional 1,578,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 70.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,859,000 after acquiring an additional 209,607 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $16,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

