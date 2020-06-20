Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 19.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 257.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Heico by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico Corp has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.69 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 18,740 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,688,474.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,648,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $2,018,699.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,512,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,587 shares of company stock worth $17,555,729 in the last three months. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

