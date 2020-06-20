Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson Sells 50,000 Shares

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $4,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares in the company, valued at $84,818,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HEI opened at $111.25 on Friday. Heico Corp has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.