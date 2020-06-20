Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthEquity exited first-quarter fiscal 2021 on a dull note, with earnings and revenues missing estimates. Nonetheless, the company witnessed strong growth in Service, Custodial and Interchange segments .Notably, solid growth in HSAs and custodial assets bolstered the top line. HealthEquity accelerated its integration efforts of the previously-closed WageWorks buyout and anticipates to achieve the previously-announced goal of $50 million in run rate synergies by the end of the fiscal second quarter. However, a significant drop in adjusted operating and gross margin raises concern. The company also faces stiff competition in the Medical Services market. HealthEquity is required to comply with the strict treasury regulations formulated by the Internal Revenue Service.The stock underperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Get Healthequity alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthequity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,556,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.