Head-To-Head Comparison: CTS (NYSE:CTS) versus IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC)

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and CTS (NYSE:CTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IEC Electronics and CTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85% CTS 6.28% 10.31% 6.43%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IEC Electronics and CTS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 CTS 0 1 1 0 2.50

IEC Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. CTS has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.42%. Given CTS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CTS is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of CTS shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CTS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IEC Electronics and CTS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.60 $4.75 million N/A N/A CTS $469.00 million 1.38 $36.15 million $1.45 13.85

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Summary

CTS beats IEC Electronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Czech Republic, and internationally. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

