Head to Head Analysis: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) vs. BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHP)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -61.60% -9.73% -4.23% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

0.3% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and BHP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.25 -$97.03 million N/A N/A BHP Group $44.29 billion 1.74 $8.31 billion $3.66 13.10

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 BHP Group 2 4 9 0 2.47

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.80%. BHP Group has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal. It also engages in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; provision of freight, finance, and administrative services, as well as trading, marketing, and support services; and potash development activities. BHP Group is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

