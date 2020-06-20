HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Auryn Resources has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

