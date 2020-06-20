Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €6.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.52) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.60) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.08 ($5.71).

Deutz stock opened at €4.25 ($4.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $513.66 million and a PE ratio of 24.15. Deutz has a one year low of €2.62 ($2.95) and a one year high of €9.05 ($10.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.36.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

