Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Hamilton Lane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of HLNE opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

