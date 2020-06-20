H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

HRB stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,574.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. H & R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & R Block will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in H & R Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in H & R Block by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,789,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 588,200 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H & R Block by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in H & R Block by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

