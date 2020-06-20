Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GO. UBS Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,308,648.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Insiders sold 17,650,352 shares of company stock valued at $579,621,119 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.