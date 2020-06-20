Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

