Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTN.A shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Gray Television stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

