Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $201.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

