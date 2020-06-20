Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.70 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.16 ($17.03).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €14.11 ($15.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €9.97 ($11.20) and a twelve month high of €17.16 ($19.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.48 and its 200-day moving average is €14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

