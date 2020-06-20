Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.54 ($111.84).

Shares of SAN opened at €94.12 ($105.75) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($104.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.14.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

