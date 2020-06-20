Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLBZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.