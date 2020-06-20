Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $52,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 765,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 532,765 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 751,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 322,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

