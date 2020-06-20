Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of RLI worth $49,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 1.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RLI by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RLI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RLI by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of RLI opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.29.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

