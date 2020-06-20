Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $12,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 76,149 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.