General Electric Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th.
General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 91.8% per year over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.93. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.
GE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
Further Reading: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.