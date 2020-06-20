General Electric Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 91.8% per year over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.93. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

