General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Electric were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus cut their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of GE opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.93. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

