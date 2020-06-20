Genaro Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.87 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $3.44 million and $14.87 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, CoinMex and Huobi. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 62.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.78 or 0.05615431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031956 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004441 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,031,188 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Bibox, CoinMex, BigONE, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

