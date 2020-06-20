GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 368.9% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded GEE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.49 on Friday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.81% of GEE Group worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.