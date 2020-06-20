GDS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,713 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,936 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in GDS by 12.5% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in GDS by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -174.79 and a beta of 1.42. GDS has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $78.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million. Analysts expect that GDS will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.