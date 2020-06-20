Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,130,000 after purchasing an additional 178,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,084.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

