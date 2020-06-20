FY2020 EPS Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for SeaSpine in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.19). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $302.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SeaSpine by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.