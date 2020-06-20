FY2020 EPS Estimates for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered by Analyst

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Otonomy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Otonomy from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

OTIC opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,826.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.90%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 219,096 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

