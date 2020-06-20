FY2020 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Lifted by Analyst

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the insurance provider will earn $18.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.60.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.60.

HUM opened at $380.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.96 and its 200 day moving average is $355.30. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $412.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

