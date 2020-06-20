FY2020 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Cut by Northcoast Research

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $8.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.05. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

COST stock opened at $299.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $261.67 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

