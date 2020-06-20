FY2020 Earnings Forecast for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

WIMHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIMHY opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.28.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

