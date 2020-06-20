FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Malibu Boats Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $56.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.