FY2020 Earnings Estimate for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RTI Surgical in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RTIX. BidaskClub lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $221.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.11. RTI Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

