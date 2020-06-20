Fountain Tops One Day Volume of $61,491.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Fountain token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $61,491.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.53 or 0.01863937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00171497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00109580 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

