Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,107 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $83.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

