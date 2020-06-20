Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,445 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 739,974 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth about $9,571,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.86. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

