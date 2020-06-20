Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,445 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 739,974 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth about $9,571,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.86. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Fluor Co. (NEW)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
