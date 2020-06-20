Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.08. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,998,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $2,673,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 159,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,940,579 shares of company stock valued at $302,455,528 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.