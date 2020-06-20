Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of FND opened at $58.31 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,159.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,940,579 shares of company stock worth $302,455,528. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

