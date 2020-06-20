Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $3,102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,747,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

