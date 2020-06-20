FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.62

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $124.62 and traded as high as $140.00. FirstService shares last traded at $139.06, with a volume of 57,484 shares traded.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$125.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -21.73.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$850.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 3.2899997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.81%.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 870 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total transaction of C$102,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,940.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

