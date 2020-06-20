First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.15

Shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $6.77. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 2,435 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUSB. TheStreet cut First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of First US Bancshares during the first quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First US Bancshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

