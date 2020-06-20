Financial Contrast: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) vs. Wah Fu Education Group (NYSE:WAFU)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 19.62% 11.19% 6.22% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Wah Fu Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.24 billion 1.36 $95.17 million $2.82 11.58 Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adtalem Global Education and Wah Fu Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Wah Fu Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers and education service companies; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

