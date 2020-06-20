Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.73

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $8.95. Filtronic shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 323,953 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $18.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.73.

Filtronic Company Profile (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

