FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in FFBW by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FFBW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FFBW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FFBW by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FFBW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBW stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. FFBW has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 million, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.78.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FFBW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

