Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.26 ($27.25).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €23.44 ($26.34) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.70.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

