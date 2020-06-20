Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 292,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Evolent Health by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Evolent Health by 142.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 97.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

