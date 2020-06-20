Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $249,872,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

