Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,537,000 after purchasing an additional 289,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $190.30 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

