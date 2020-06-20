Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lennar Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

