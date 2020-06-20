Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Shares of MCD opened at $186.56 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

